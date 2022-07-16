Kavi gets ‘KRUSHED!’ by love on debut electro-pop EP

Kavi, the project of the multi-talented Karvesh Pillai, is celebrating the release of his debut EP KRUSHED!

For Kavi, revealing his multi-faceted world through KRUSHED! comes in the wake of making sense of his own socialisation and identity to debut KLUBKAVI, a free-flowing exploration of pure escapism.

With the new release release, Pillai transposes his electronic-pop influences in Shygirl, Arca, Charli XCX and more against the transcendent euphoria of club spaces, threaded through the lifecycle of a world-bending crush.

Kavi explores how crushes form, crinkle and the inevitable crumble of infatuation on tracks SPORTSCAR (the ‘what if’ stage), D-TRIPLE-U (desperation) and REALITY TV (gut wrenching obsession) with focus track SUPERNOVA charting their formation.

In his own words, Kavi reveals “I wanted SUPERNOVA to sound like the genesis of a crush – with the track’s opening vocals backdropped by a glowing haze of synth pads, before swelling into an explosion of all-consuming euphoria.”

“Choosing to explore that concept of genesis via the theme of space felt right, in giving me the chance to communicate that soaring, floaty initial sensation of a crush, while keeping with that intergalactic, futuristic sound I wanted to achieve with the overall EP.”

“Arriving before darker lyricism later in the project, it was satisfying to play with foreshadowing too: despite all their beautiful, blazing glory, supernovas are still just dying stars.”

KRUSHED! is out now

Image: Khushi Patil

