Keelan Mak gets swept up in the dating whirlwind on ‘Boy Oh Boy’

Naarm/Melbourne-based queer alt-pop artist Keelan Mak has just released his latest single, Boy Oh Boy out now on [PIAS] Australia.

The Boy Oh Boy video was filmed in Thirroul’s historic Anita’s Theatre, directed by Alex Greaves and features choreography from Matthew Gode.

Dark and brooding, Boy Oh Boy walks the fine line between melancholia and enlightenment, channeling the bruised confusion of finding yourself adrift in the whirlwind of an uncaring, tempestuous dating life.

“Boy Oh Boy was a song that sat on my laptop for years,” Keelan shares.

“I wrote it when I was 20 and getting thrown around by the dating scene. I had a lot of funny little moments with various people and had absolutely no clue what I was doing; still don’t but to a lesser degree now.”

“One boy that I was seeing just kept me at arms length and it drove me crazy. This song is dark and brooding but in a way, writing it made me feel empowered and sexy. I liked the idea of owning the torture of it all.”

Keelan adds that he knew he wanted dance to be the focal point of Boy Oh Boy‘s accompanying video.

“I got my friend Matthew Gode to jump in and choreograph some movement for us. Matt is great with choreographing with purpose and meaning, I was pretty blown away with how he used the lyrics to reflect what we were doing. I’m not a dancer so he did wonders at making me look like I knew what I was doing.”

“To me, the song is lustful and sexy but also lovelorn. We wanted to portray a push and pull between two people, creating a dark, almost ominous feeling whilst also making you want to dance and move and be a part of it. I think this video is really sexy, I hope it makes you feel a little sexy too.”

Boy Oh Boy is out now.

Image: Jess Brohier

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.