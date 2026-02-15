Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Keiynan Lonsdale shares video for 'Operation Heart Defence'

Culture

Singer and actor Keiynan Lonsdale has dropped a new video Operation Heart Defense featuring several tracks for his most recent mixtape.

Back in 2023 Lonsdale put out the Heart Defence Mixtape and suggested it was a taster ahead of him releasing the follow up to his popular debut album Rainbow Boy.

Now Lonsdale is closing off that era with a videos trilogy based around the tracks Belong 2 U, Can’t Afford My Love, and Triggered.

The video sees him dancing in a warehouse to Belong 2 U, before a violent act sends him into dark space for the next tune, finally Lonsdale is resurrected for the final rocking song.

Alongside his music career Lonsdale has also been busy on the acting front. After returning to Australia for the SBS series Swift Street and the signed on for the Foxtel series Run.

He’s also filmed a role in the upcoming feature film War Machine alongside Dennis Quaid and Jai Courtney. Lonsdale is currently appearing in the Sydney Theatre Company’s production of The Normal Heart which is playing at the Opera House.

Take a listen to our 2021 chat with Keiynan Lonsdale.

