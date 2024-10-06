Search
Kellie-Jay Keen says she doesn’t care if people call her anti-transgender

British activist Kellie-Jay Keen says she doesn’t care if people label her as being anti-transgender.

The activist was unable to be one of the keynote speakers at CPAC: the Conservative Political Action Conference in Brisbane this weekend as the Australian government had not processed her visa application.

Appearing on Sky News Keen said she didn’t care if people labeled her as being anti-transgender.

“I gave up caring about what people call me a really really long time ago, because the issues are far too important.” Keen told Sky News host Danica De Giorgio.

“We could have a conversation about whether I’m anti-trans, but I really don’t care. They can call me whatever they like.

“Whatever they call me it won’t stop me saying I don’t want men in my daughter’s spaces. Those men who call themselves women, those men who call themselves maybe even non-binary.

“Call me what you like, it’s not going to stop me speaking.” Keen said.

While Keen has declared that she doesn’t care if an anti-transgender label is used to define her statements, many of her supporters flood publications with complaints when the language is applied.

The activist, who used the online name Posey Parker, faced huge crowds of protesters at every stop on her 2023 tour of Australia. When she headed over to New Zealand she was forced to flee her Auckland event, and quickly left the country.

Upon returning to the United Kingdom, she set up a political party that claimed it would advocate for women’s rights. She failed to gain any seats at the 2024 General Election.

