Kim Cattrall will appear as Samantha Jones in ‘And Just Like That’

Filed under Celebrity Posted by admin

Actor Kim Cattrall will return to playing Samantha Jones in the Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That.

Cattrall played the sex-positive character in six seasons of the original HBO series and it’s subsequent two feature films, but ruled out appearing in the spin-off series after falling out with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker.

During the first season of And Just Like That, which picks up the characters stories several years after their mutual happily-ever-after endings, publicist Samantha Jones was explained away as having moved to London.

The storyline included a falling out with Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw that mimicked the real life situation. Throughout the series Samantha only appeared as text messages on Carrie’s phone.

Industry bible Variety has revealed that Samantha Jones will appear in the upcoming second series. Cattrall will reprise the character of Samantha for one scene that will see her involved in a phone conversation with Carrie.

It has been reported that the scene was shot without Cattrall having to meet any of her former co-stars. The scene appears in the final episode of the new series, that episode will will air in August. The series returns globally on June 22.

It’s not the first time a series has had to find creative ways of shooting scenes featuring actors that did not get along. Long-running drama series The Good Wife used creative editing to shoot scenes involving stars Juliana Margulies and Archie Punjabi.

In the first few series of the show Margulies character of Alicia Florick and Punjabi’s Kalinda Sharma often working closely together, but later series were written in a way that their characters hardly ever crossed paths. From the 14th episode of the show’s fourth season, until Punjabi departed the show at the end of it’s sixth season the two characters didn’t appear in any scenes together.

Their final scene saw the two characters meet for a drink in a bar, but it’s been speculated that it was digitally composited with two actors never actually meeting.

Kim Catrall has new series ‘Glamorous’ waiting in the wings

Next up Cattrall will appear in the new Netflix series Glamorous which tells the story of Marco Mejia, a young gender non-conforming queer man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison.

Cattrall takes on the role of Addison while Miss Benny plays the lead role of Marco. The 10 part series also stars Zane Phillips, Jade Peyton, Michael Hsu Rosen and Ayesha Harris.

The series will arrive on Netflix on 22nd June.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.