Kira Divine and The Boy Of Many Colors share ‘Dance So Wildly’

Kira Divine steps out from her multi-platinum performances with PNAU on Go Bang, Chameleon and Solid Gold for a deep groover with Yidinji Bar Burrum and Mamu rapper The Boy Of Many Colors (Coedie Ochre Warrah McCarthy).

Dance So Wildly was written and recorded with PNAU’s Nicholas Littlemore during his tenure at Rockinghorse Studios in Byron Bay in 2020. The words of McCarthy deliver a powerfully positive message imploring us to listen, connect and praise the ever-present force of mother nature and oneself.

On Littlemore’s return to Los Angeles, the pair sought Divine’s collaboration to bring the recording to life and Dance So Wildly is now delivered to the world via Lab78 – Littlemore’s label created with his PNAU bandmate Peter Mayes.

Kira explains the magic behind the song, saying working with Littlemore was always exciting.

“Every opportunity collaborating with Nick pushes me beyond the edge of my perceived vocal landscape. It’s always exciting, fresh and new when exploring and experimenting in the lab. I’ve gotten to meet some amazing local acts while performing with PNAU in Australia over the years, so when presented with the opportunity to work with The Boy Of Many Colours I jumped on it. Coedie’s edgy rap flare juxtaposed by my child-like vocals creates a soundscape of the future. This song is a fun upbeat journey through the prisms of music and dance. A true freedom of expression.”

The Boy Of Many Colours said working with the PNAU creative was a memorable experience.

“Working with Nick was an experience I won’t forget. Nick held an energy in the space that was wickedly inspiring and eccentric. I was more than happy to go with his flow and glad that I did because ‘Dance So Wildly’ sprang to life from it! If that wasn’t enough, I came to learn that the one and only Kira Divine is the amazing singer of the hook. Surreal times!”

Littlemore describes the tune as one that came easily in the studio.

“It was a record that came together so naturally; it felt like it was a bolt of blue lightning. I hope you feel its goodness shine through.”

The foundation of dance is common ground for Divine and McCarthy, who identify the artform as a core part in their individual artistry. Divine, who is of Guyanese descent, has dedicated her life to dance studying jazz, ballet, acrobatics, Afro-Caribbean, traditional West African and hip-hop, and coining ‘AfroSoca’, teaching classes and workshops in Brooklyn, New York. Australian fans have witnessed Divine’s electric stage presence on her many tours of Australia with PNAU including a show-stopping performance of ‘Chameleon’ at the 2017 ARIA Awards.

The Boy Of Many Colors That Came In The Falling Rain is the traditional meaning and translation of Coedie Ochre Warrah McCarthy’s name amongst the Yidinji Bar Burrum and Mamu tribes of North Queensland.

McCarthy grew up with many elders teaching him culture, dance and art. Showcasing his culture with them for years he took up hip hop on the side and the results are a combination of tribal and modern music where the past and future meet. His totem animals are cassowary and possum. Coedie is also a founding member, vocalist and Didgeridoo player with Byron Bay based 4-piece Indigenoise. On his face painting, Coedie says, “The curve over nose represents the hills of my country and the dots symbolise the elders/ancestors watching over me.”

