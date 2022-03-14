‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ Actor William Hurt dies aged 71

Actor William Hurt has died aged 71. The actor shared that he had terminal prostate cancer back in 2018.

His passing was announced by his son, Will.

“It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time.” his son posted online.

Hurt won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his role in the 1985 film Kiss of the Spiderwoman. Based on the novel by Manuel Puig, the film tells the story of two men sharing a prison cell during the Brazilian Military Dictatorship. Appearing opposite Raul Julia, Hurt played a a political prisoner who develops a relationship with effeminate homosexual cell mate.

William Hurt made his film debut in 1980 appearing in Ken Russell’s film Altered States. The following year he received acclaim for his performance in Body Heat opposite Kathleen Turner.

He had further success with Children of a Lesser God, Broadcast News and A History of Violence all of which gained him Academy Award nominations.

Among his many memorable film roles were Gorky Park, The Big Chill, The Accidental Tourist, and The Doctor. Later in his career he gravitated towards character roles appearing in A.I Artificial Intelligence, The Village, Syriana, Into the Wild, and the television series Humans.

Alongside his film career he also found success on Broadway, earning a Tony nomination for his performance in Hurly Burly.

