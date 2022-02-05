‘Koort Boodja’ will be an orchestral celebration of Western Australia

The West Australian Charity Orchestra is getting ready for a performance that celebrates Country, it’s First Peoples and the diverse cultures who call it home.

Koort Boodja (Heartland) will take to the stage of Perth Concert Hall on 19th February 2022. The West Coast Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus will be joined by a slew of multilingual soloists singing in languages including Noongar, Te Reo Māori, Swahili, Japanese, Portuguese, Mandarin and more.

The concert, led by conductor Samuel Parry, will feature Noongar singer-songwriter Natasha Eldridge, performing two original songs Koort Boodja (Our Country), and the much-loved favourite I Am Australian – with verses performed in Noongar.

WA contemporary composers Iain Grandage’s Left Edge and Lachlan Skipworth’s Hinterland will depict the sheer beauty of our local oceans and landscapes respectively in breathtaking works for orchestra.

Guest oboist Alexandra Allan will feature in Graeme Koehne’s moving work for oboe and orchestra Way Out West. This selection of music will bring soundscapes which reflect our land and cultures.

The concert will also bring to life Christopher Tin’s Grammy epic, award-winning Calling All Dawns. Featuring 25 soloists, many of whom will be singing in their native tongue. Tin’s monumental song cycle in 12 languages depicts life (day), death (night) and rebirth (dawn), and is sure to resonate with the rich cultural diversity within the Perth community.

Languages include Swahili, Japanese, Mandarin, Portuguese, French, Latin, Irish, Polish, Hebrew, Farsi, Sanskrit and Te Reo Māori.

The West Coast Philharmonic Chorus will also perform an inspiring song recounting the history of Pemulwuy, an Aboriginal Australian who dedicated his life to leading the Eora people in a major response to the British invasion of Australia in the 18th century, as well as a captivating arrangement of Waltzing Matilda by Ruth McCall.

The concert’s conductor and creative director, Samuel Parry, says that the culmination of cultures and backgrounds represented on stage is an incredibly special event.

“Hearing these incredible guest artists sing in mostly their native languages has been a truly moving experience, and it speaks to the rich diversity of our community.”

With a swathe of vocal and instrumental soloists, a chorus of 80+ members and full orchestra of 70+ members, this large scale performance will serve to display the sheer talent of Perth’s music community.

The concert will be presented by the Western Australian Charity Orchestra Inc., a community not-for-profit music organisation seeking to change lives through music.

Tickets for Koort Boodja can be booked online via the Perth Concert Hall website

Source: Media Release, image: Jarrad Seng

