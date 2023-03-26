KUČKA goes pop with ‘Cry Cry Cry’ ahead of Australian tour

Producer-vocalist KUČKA today drops her entirely self-produced and hotly anticipated future-pop single Cry Cry Cry, ahead of entrancing fans on her own headline Australian tour.

Off the back of massive international dates last year with frequent collaborator Flume, the track comes with an eccentric music video directed by KUČKA’s creative director Dillon Howl in LA.

KUČKA has quickly become one of Australia’s most exciting musical exports, with her seminal debut album Wrestling receiving critical acclaim internationally.

Packed full of early 2000s nostalgia, Cry Cry Cry is KUČKA further building her unique brand of pop and digital soul. Cry Cry Cry is ‘crying on the dancefloor’ personified.

“If I’m honest, I usually cry at least once a day. It can be caused by anything really,” KUČKA says of the track.

“Sometimes it’s a cute internet video of a baby or puppy and sometimes it’s something more serious like my car breaking down or because I miss my family. This song is a cartoonish, melodramatic celebration of how good it feels to cry and how necessary it is to feel that release.”

Cry Cry Cry is out now and you can catch KUČKA at The Rechabite on Thursday 6 April.

Image: Dillon Howl

