Kylie announces new album ‘DISCO’, first single coming today

Kylie Minogue is bringing it back to the dance floor with the announcement of her 15th studio album, DISCO.

Minogue teased that a disco-centric album was on the horizon back in March, and has quenched any doubt about her new musical direction with the title of the upcoming LP.

“Are you waiting for me to SAY SOMETHING???” Minogue wrote on Instagram, teasing the name of the album’s first single, complete with a short tease of the tune.

Say Something is set to premiere on UK’s BBC2 Radio sometime on Thursday morning, which means we should expect to see the tune drop sometime Thursday afternoon in Australia.

Speaking to CNBC earlier this year in a rare media appearance, Minogue said she was excited about the album’s direction.

“I don’t know quite what it is yet… but we feel like oh, that’s good, that’s good, this is the direction that we’re heading.”

DISCO is due for full release on November 6th.

