Kylie launches second outing of her online party for NYE

Kylie Minogue launched her new album DISCO with a pre-recorded online party which was touted as an once off performance, that would not be available for restream.

Now the singer has decided to give the footage of her performing songs from her new album and reworks of some of her classic hits a second whirl. Infinite Disco will have it’s second outing on New Years Eve, the perfect way to start your celebrations.

In Australia the online show will stream from 9pm AEST, and 6pm in the west.

