Kylie Minogue and Jessie Ware share camp new video

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Kiss of Life, the new collaboration between Kylie Minogue and Jessie Ware has been getting a lot of love since it was released last week, and now the duo have shared a camp video to go along with the dance tune.

The video is set is a glamorous restaurant, Kylie enters as a customer gatecrashing a couple in a booth and diving into their spaghetti, while Jessie appears to channel Nigella Lawson, working the kitchen staff hard.

The clip channels the comedy of Kath and Kim or maybe Absolutely Fabulous and it’s filled with high couture, Kylie first appears in a giant red Valentino hat, and sports a green jacket from Saint Laurent, while Jessie sports a polka dot Saint Laurent blouse.

Take a look at the fun video.

The tune appears of Kylie’s revamped Disco – The Guest List collection. Out on November 12th, the new version features a collaboration with Years & Years, plus another new track featuring disco legend Gloria Gaynor.

The updated album will also include her collaboration with Dua Lipa and remixes by Basement Jaxx, Initial Talk and Purple Disco Machine. Plus there will be live versions of the all the albums tunes as well.

While Jessie Ware has not has the stratospheric career of Kylie Minogue, her dance orientated albums have been critically praised and she’s built up a loyal following. So far Ware has released four albums, including 2020’s What’s Your Pleasure?

The new tune was written by Minogue and Ware alongside producers James Ford, Danny Parker and Shungudzo – who have been behind many of Jessie Ware’s tunes.

Ford is a member of Simian Mobile Disco and the Last Shadow Puppets, he has previously worked with Depeche Mode, Gorilaz, Haim and many others. Songwriter Danny Parker has a long list of credits including collaborations with Missy Higgins, James Blunt and Britney Spears, while Shungudzo is a performer herself and has also written for Little Mix and The Chainsmokers.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.