Kylie Minogue covers Lady Gaga’s ‘Marry the Night’

Kylie Minogue has released a cover of Lady Gaga’s Marry the Night. The release marks the 10th anniversary of Lady Gag’s iconic Born This Way album being released.

The release is the third cover from a forthcoming 10th anniversary edition of Gaga’s album. Previously Orville Peck has shared a version of the title track, and Big Freedia revealed a version of Judas.

The track was written by Gaga and producer Fernando Garibay. In 2014 and 2015 Kylie herself collaborated with Garibay, together they released two EPs of material which featured collaborations with Sam Sparro, Giorgio Moroder and Shaggy.

Take a listen to Kylie take on the dance-floor favourite.

