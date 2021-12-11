Kylie Minogue keeps the magic coming with ‘DISCO: Extended Mixes’

Following the success of her latest album DISCO and her dancefloor filling collaborations with Jessie Ware and Years & Years, Kylie has released some more tracks from the LP.
For Kylie superfans and collectors, DISCO: Extended Mixes is available on Limited Edition Purple Double Vinyl with Rainbow Laminate finish gatefold sleeve.
The 12-track album features extended mixes of the hit single Magic, along with Real Groove, Where Does The DJ Go?, Supernova and more.
“I hope you love them as much as I do,” Kylie said of the release.
“See you on the dancefloor! 🚀💃”
DISCO: Extended Mixes is available to purchase and stream now.
You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon
or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.