Kylie Minogue keeps the magic coming with ‘DISCO: Extended Mixes’

Following the success of her latest album DISCO and her dancefloor filling collaborations with Jessie Ware and Years & Years, Kylie has released some more tracks from the LP.

For Kylie superfans and collectors, DISCO: Extended Mixes is available on Limited Edition Purple Double Vinyl with Rainbow Laminate finish gatefold sleeve.

The 12-track album features extended mixes of the hit single Magic, along with Real Groove, Where Does The DJ Go?, Supernova and more.

“I hope you love them as much as I do,” Kylie said of the release.

“See you on the dancefloor! 🚀💃”

DISCO: Extended Mixes is available to purchase and stream now.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.