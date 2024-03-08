Kylie Minogue pops up as a surprise guest at Madonna’s show

Kylie Minogue has popped up as a surprise guest at Madonna’s Los Angeles show. Madonna’s Celebration Tour is celebrating her four decades in the music industry.

Madonna pulled Kylie on stage, and they performed the Gloria Gaynor disco hit I Will Survive before a sing along of Kylie’s Can’t You Get Out of My Head.

Madonna said it was a “privilege” to be performing with the Australian singer, while Kylie said the moment had been a “long, long, long, time coming.”

Fans captured the moment the two legends came together.

Kylie was also wearing a t-shirt with Madonna’s name on it. Back in 2000 when she released her Music album Madonna often popped up wearing a similar shirt with Kylie Minogue’s name on it.

Madonna is playing the venue for five nights, it’s one of the longest stops in her massive tour of the northern hemisphere.

The Celebration Tour began in London last October, its original start dates delayed after the singer fell ill and needs months of recovery time.

Since then, it’s travelled to Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands and back to London for some extra shows. After a Christmas break the show’s US and Canadian run began in January. After some more US dates the tour will head to Mexico for five massive shows in Mexico City.

Unless Madonna adds some more dates that’ll be the end of the tour, and she’ll have stayed above the equator the whole time. So far in her decades long career Madonna has only visited Australia twice.

As she said to Kylie on stage, “You live far away, Australia’s far.”

Later in the night Kyluie was dancing in the ailies as the show headed towards it’s finale.

MADONNA 💓 It’s been a long time coming!!! LOVED being with you!!!! Celebration Tour AND it is now International Women’s Day …. THANK YOU and LOVE LOVE LOVE 😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/sjgj7vUt0Z — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) March 8, 2024

OIP Staff

