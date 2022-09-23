Kylie Minogue revealed as headline act for Sydney WorldPride

Pop royalty Kylie Minogue AO OBE is confirmed to headline Live and Proud: Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert at The Domain on Friday 24 February 2023.

In her only Sydney WorldPride performance, Kylie’s set is being created especially for the evening, celebrating the first time WorldPride has been hosted in the Southern Hemisphere and 45 years of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Hosted by Casey Donovan and Courtney Act, and broadcast live around the nation on ABC TV, the best of Australia’s singers and musicians will get the WorldPride party started at Live and Proud: Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert. Further Live and Proud acts will be announced later this year.

“Kylie is not only a beloved musician and rainbow icon, but the highest selling Australian-born solo artist of all time,” said Sydney WorldPride CEO Kate Wickett.

“We are honoured and incredibly excited to have Kylie again stand with our community at Sydney WorldPride 2023 – the global rainbow family reunion we’ve been waiting for.”

“Sydney is ready to host the first WorldPride in the Southern Hemisphere – we’re expecting 500,000 attendees and tens of thousands of international visitors,” NSW Minister for Tourism and Minister for the Arts Ben Franklin adds.

“We are ready to celebrate and showcase our diverse and inclusive city to a global audience and highlight our creativity, innovation and unique natural and cultural experiences that the Harbour City is internationally renowned for.”

“As the major strategic partner of Sydney WorldPride, the NSW Government welcomes the announcement of Kylie Minogue as a headline performer.”

“The NSW Government’s Visitor Economy Strategy 2030 outlines our vision to make NSW the premier visitor economy of the Asia Pacific with a target of $65 billion in total visitor expenditure. Hosting major international events like Sydney WorldPride is key to achieving that goal.”

Tickets for Live and Proud: Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert are available now via Ticketmaster Australia.

Discounted tickets are available for this event via Mobtix for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, and the Affordability program for concession holders.

Sydney WorldPride 2023 runs for 17 days, from 17 February to 5 March 2023 incorporating Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. Tickets for official events via SydneyWorldPride.com. Tickets for community events at prideamplified.au

The full festival program over 300 events across WorldPride Official, WorldPride Arts, WorldPride Sports and Pride Amplified will be revealed in November 2022.

