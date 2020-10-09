Kylie’s subtle nod to Madonna as she prepares ‘DISCO’

With just under a month to go until her fourteenth album DISCO is released Kylie Minogue is getting fans attention with a constant stream of references to disco classic and other dance divas.

Minogue’s latest email to fans includes a personal ad titled ‘Lover Seeking the Disco’.

With it’s call to meet up at the Disco on November 6th, the latest artwork looks like a homage to Madonna’s 1985 movie Desperately Seeking Susan.

We also noticed that Kylie’s publicity shots for her first single Say Something looked remarkably similar to Olivia Newton-John circa 1985.

Soul Kiss was the title track from Olivia’s 1985 release, the follow up to her mega-selling Physical album. Olivia’s fashion choice of a big flowing red shirt wasn’t just an aesthetic decision, she was six months into her pregnancy with daughter Chloe Lattanzi when the clip was filmed.

Kylie’s latest offering is a disco filled remix of recent single Magic. The track has been given a makeover by Purple Disco Machine.

The track has done well in the Australian charts reaching number 20, but in the UK it stalled at 75.

Her album DISCO is out on 6th November. The standard edition will feature 12 tracks, while the deluxe edition will include an extra four songs.

