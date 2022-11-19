Labor MP Peter Foster highlights Transgender Awareness Week

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Labor MLC Peter Foster has highlighted Transgender Awareness Week to his colleagues in the Western Australian Legislative Council.

Speaking in parliament on Thursday, Foster highlighted that Western Australians who are transgender still experience suffer high rates of violence, homelessness, poverty,

sexual assault and healthcare discrimination.

“Did members know that 96 per cent of trans and gender-diverse young people have experienced discrimination due to their identity? Did members know that 90 per cent of trans

and gender-diverse young people will experience depression, compared with just 15 per cent of the general population?” the Member for the Mining and Pastoral region asked his parliamentary colleagues.

“It is crucial that safe spaces and resources are available and accessible to our trans and gender-diverse community across WA to both empower and protect them from harm.” Foster said.

“When leaders such as members in this place use inclusive language, the rate of social exclusion of our gender-diverse and trans community is halved. We all have a role to play. Trans Awareness Week is a chance for us to celebrate the wonderful trans and gender-diverse community, and it is also the ideal time to educate ourselves and those around us about gender diversity and the importance of being a trans ally.”

Foster highlighted the work of both Transfolk of WA and Pride WA, two organisations that are largely staffed by volunteers.

“I am thankful to TransFolk of WA, which provides vital support services to transgender people right across WA, and even in the regions. Its purpose is to inform, empower and advocate for the trans and gender-diverse community so that they both survive and thrive.” Foster said.

“I would also like to acknowledge and thank Pride WA for its good work. The organisation is run by volunteers, with very minimal paid staff, who put in many hours organising a considerable number of events right across Perth in music, arts, TEDx Talks, health and wellbeing workshops and book events, as well as the upcoming annual street parade, which returns to Northridge this year.”

Transgender Awareness Week is a time to raise awareness of trans and gender diverse identities, issues faced by trans folks, and celebrate trans individuals, groups and their achievements.

The week marks an opportunity for people, businesses and organisations to educate themselves on trans and gender diverse identities, how to promote meaningful inclusion and affirm those who do not conform to the gender binary.

The week culminates with Transgender Day of Remembrance, a special event to remember and memorialise trans lives lost of transphobic violence and hold them in our hearts.

TransFolk of WA are hosting this year’s vigil on Sunday 20 November in Hyde Park. All are invited to come along and pay their respects and bring a picnic rug or chair.

OIP Staff

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.org.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.