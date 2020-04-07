Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Elton, Lizzo & more team up for One World concert

Lady Gaga may have delayed the release of her much anticipated sixth album Chromatica, but the pop superstar has been keeping busy in isolation.

Gaga has teamed up with the World Health Organisation, announcing a massive concert benefit to be held online on April 18th.

Proceeds from the concert will go towards supporting The Solidarity Response Fund and health workers battling COVID-19 around the world.

“It continues to blow my mind to watch the triumphant bravery of healthcare professionals and others working tirelessly to do their part,” Gaga said in a statement.

“The Solidarity Response Fund allows the WHO to continue to track and understand the spread of the virus, to ensure patients get the care they need and frontline workers get essential supplies and information, and helps accelerate efforts to develop vaccines, tests and treatments.”

The online spectacular will be hosting by US late night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert and feature appearances from Billie Eilish, Elton John, Kacey Musgraves, John Legend, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Eddie Vedder and many more.

One World: Together At Home will be held on Saturday April 18th. For more information head to globalcitizen.org/togetherathome

