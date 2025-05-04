Lady Gaga sets new record as an estimated 2.1 million turn up to her Rio concert

Lady Gaga has smashed the record for the largest number people to attend a rock concert after she played a free show on Copacabana Beach in Rio De Janeiro over the weekend.

The Little Monsters turned out in force, and it broke the record Madonna set last year when she ended her world tour with a free show in the same location.

It is estimated that Gaga’s show drew 2.1 million revelers to the beach, smashing the 1,6 million record Madonna held for just a year.

Lady Gaga at Crown Casino in Perth. (Graeme Watson).

It was the first time the music superstar has played a show in Brazil since 2012. A show planned for 2017 was cancelled when the singer fell ill.

Lady Gaga is currently playing a series of large concerts as part of the promotion of her latest album Mayhem. She’ll kick off the official Mayhem Ball Tour this June, and it’ll reach Australia in December. Perth is not on her itinerary, there’s only shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

During the Rio show when Gaga began singing the LGBTIQA+ anthem Born This Way, thousands of audience members had come prepared and help up rainbow coloured fans.

The show featured a collection of Gaga’s greatest hits alongside songs from her latest offering.

Bloody Mary, Abracadabra, Judas, Poker Face, Perfect Celebrity, Disease, Alejandro, Die with a Smile, Born This Way and Shallow all made it into the show. Bad Romance was the encore tune.