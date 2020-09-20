Lady Gaga’s video for ‘911’ demands multiple viewings

Lady Gaga has released the video for her tune 911 and it demands repetitive viewings.

The track is the third single from her Chromatica album and the music video conveys Gaga’s personal experience of mental health.

“This short film is very personal to me, my experience with mental health and the way reality and dreams can interconnect to form heroes within us and all around us,” Lady Gaga wrote on Instagram.

The video seems to have taken some inspiration from a classic Armenian film called The Color of Pomegranates, and there several nods to the 1969 film from director Sergei Parajanov throughout the clip. The film has often been cited as one of greatest films of all time.

Watch the clip, and then go back and watch it a second time.

OIP Staff

