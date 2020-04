Lady Lloyd’s Kardashian tune ‘Just Another’ finally gets a video

We fell in love with Lady Lloyd’s track Just Another when Boy George played it at his Court Hotel DJ gig last year.

Now the social commentary track finally has a video to highlight a mix by Kinky Rowland. The track is on Boy George’s own record label BGP.

The pair are rumoured to have several other works in the pipeline including a homage to rabbit dressing theatrical matriarch Dame Judy Dench.

Check out the video.

OIP Staff