Lawyers for Alan Jones says accusations are untrue and defamatory

Broadcaster Alan Jones has responded to accusations he groped or indecently assaulted five men. Lawyers representing the broadcaster say allegations outlined in The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald are not true and defamatory.

“Our client denies ever having indecently assaulted the persons referred to in your letter, and your suggestion that he has is scandalous, grossly offensive and seriously defamatory of him.” Mark O’Brien Legal said in a letter to the Nine newspaper group.

On Thursday a report from esteemed investigative journalist Kate McClymont alleged that five men had come forward with stories about being groped or inappropriately touched by the broadcaster.

The report claims that Jones, who was for decades the top broadcaster on Sydney’s 2UE and 2GB, used his position to prey on a number of young men including a radio station employee, a waiter, an acquaintance and an aspiring musician. The fifth man making the accusations was a businessman who is now deceased.

None of the allegation have been referred to police, and no police investigation has taken place.

Later in the day a statement was issued saying Jones intends to commence defamation proceedings against the newspaper and Kate McClymont over the reports, describing them as “demonstrably false”.

“In the short time available since publication we have obtained substantial factual information which contradicts and refutes the alleged pattern of conduct by Mr Jones,” the statement said.

“We have retained Senior Counsel and have instructions to immediately serve a Concerns Notice under Section 12A of the Defamation Act as the first step in the commencement of defamation.”

Alan Jones, who is now 82 years-old, was one of the most successful radio broadcasters in Australia with his popular breakfast program airing on 2GB from 2002 until 2018. He then went on to have a nightly TV program on Sky News. Jones currently hosts an online program on the right-wing digital station ADH-TV.

Broadcaster Ray Hadley has come forward and shared that he had been aware of accusations about Jones for some time. Hadley told his listeners that the radio station employee, who is only identified via a pseudonym in the report, had spoken to him about unwanted sexual advances from Jones.

Hadley said the man had asked him to keep the exchange confidential and he had not shared it with the station’s management, but he had cut off almost all contact with Jones after he became aware of the allegations. Hadley said his relationship was Jones was already strained over other matters.

