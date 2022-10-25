Leslie Jordan dies aged 67 following suspected medical episode

Leslie Jordan, who found international fame in the TV series Will and Grace, has died at the aged of 67.

Jordan was involved in a car accident in Los Angeles, police believe he may have suffered a medical emergency prior to crashing his BMW into the side of a building.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” said David Shaul, Jordan’s agent. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times.”

Jordan was best known for his long running role in Will and Grace as Beverly Leslie, the arch nemesis of Megan Mullally’s character Karen Walker.

He also has roles in the American Horror Story anthology series, Hearts Afire, The Cool Kids and his current series Call Me Kat. Production on that show has been halted following his unexpected death.

Another of Jordan’s memorable roles was in the cult film Sordid Lives where he played Earl ‘Brother Boy’ Ingram, a Tammy Wynette obsessed cross-dressing homosexual who had been institutionalised for 23 years.

Jordan also amassed a loyal following on TikTok where he posted humour videos.

Tributes from other celebrities have flowed, with Will and Grace co-star Sean Hayes describing Jordan and a unique talent.

“My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend.” Hayes posted to social media.

Star Trek star George Takei said he was stunned to hear of Jordan’s death.

“I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film. The cause of death was a car crash after he suffered a medical emergency. Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit.” Takei said.

Fellow Star Trek alum Wilson Cruz also paid tribute to Leslie Jordan.

“I don’t even know what to say. I’m heartbroken. Leslie was the sweetest, most generous and bright light. The world is that much darker today. I’m sending LOVE to all who knew and adored him.”

Mayim Balik, who starred alongside Jordan in Call Me Kat described Jordan as a mentor and a friend.

“They broke the mold when they made Leslie Jordan. He was a dear mentor and a beloved friend. I will miss him so much – it’s unimaginable that he’s gone. Rest well, sweet buddy.” Balik said.

Alison Janney, star of The West Wing, Mom, and many other shows said Jordan brought light into everybody’s lives.

“Oh Leslie, you brought such a light into all of our lives. Thank you for all of your stories, your humor, your kindness, joie de vivre and your friendship. RIP my friend.” Janney posted to Twitter.

Born in Chattanooga Tennesssee, Jordan would alter recount the challenges he faced growing up in the Southern Baptist faith. He moved to Los Angeles in the early 1980’s where he became involved in drugs and alcohol leading to him being arrested several times.

He credited writing a daily journal with helping him begin a journey to sobriety. His acting career began in 986 with an appearance on The Fall Guy. He would go on to make appearances on many well-known television series including Murphy Brown, The New Adventures of Superman, Star trek Voyager, Boston Public, Boston Legal and Nash Bridges.

He also had a successful stage career including many autobiographical one-man shows. Music was also part of his performing career, in 2021 he released a gospel album, and he was revealed to be the voice behind a singing soft serve ice cream on US version of The Masked Singer.

