Let Us Give campaign welcome Germany’s move to individual risk assessment

Spokesperson, Thomas Buxereau said increasingly countries were making the change that stops discrimination against gay and bisexual men.

“Germany is joining an ever-growing list of countries that have ditched the archaic ban on donation from gay men, and bisexual men and trans women who have sex with men.”

“Instead, it is adopting individual risk assessment which focusses on risky sexual activity rather than sexual orientation.”

“We call on the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood Service to move more quickly on this reform, so Australia is no longer an international outlier.” Buxereau said.

In Australia, gay men, and bisexual men, trans women and some non-binary people who have sex with men, must abstain from sex for three months before giving blood.

However, it said the research program will take two years.

Buxereau said the timeline set out by the Red Cross was excessive.

“There is significant clinical evidence from around the world showing individual risk assessment is the best way forward.”

“It shouldn’t take two years for the Australian Red Cross Lifeblood Service to review global and local research.”

“We call on Lifeblood to expedite its research and reform the existing policy as quickly as possible.” Buxereau said.