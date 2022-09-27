LGBTI Professionals networking drinks is on this Wednesday

The team at LGBTI Professionals were wondering why not many people had registered for their bi-monthly networking drinks on Wednesday. Then they realised a technical snafu had resulted in the email invitations not being delivered.

The popular get-together is on Wednesday night though at Market Grounds in the city, and there’s still time to register and secure your spot.

It’s a great opportunity to grow your professional and social network, and meet others in a casual, inclusive and welcoming environment.

Lock in your spot via Eventbrite.

