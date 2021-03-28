LGBTIQ+ rights on the agenda for Tasmanian election

LGBTIQ+ equality advocates will seek commitments to key law reforms and funding initiatives from the three Tasmanian political parties ahead of the May 1st state election.

Premier Peter Gutwein will be hoping to secure a third term for the Liberals, while Labor leader Rebecca White will be hoping to turn her party’s fortunes and win back enough seats to return to government. The Liberals currently hold 13 seats to Labor’s 9 seats, 2 seats are held by the Greens.

Gutwein took over the Premiership from Will Hodgman who resigned in January 2020. Current polling has the Liberals as the likely winner of the election.

Equality Tasmania spokesperson, Rodney Croome, said it was essential that Tasmania maintained it’s commitment to LGBTIQ+ law reform.

“This is a critical election for LGBTIQ+ Tasmanians because, despite important law reforms, we still face inequities, prejudice and discrimination.”

“Whichever party or parties take government, they need to have a proactive policy of addressing the hurdles facing LGBTIQ+ Tasmanians.”

“In particular, we want all three parties to commit to bans on LGBTIQ+ conversion practices and non-essential surgeries on intersex children.”

“We are also seeking commitments not to water down the Anti-Discrimination Act, and to address the problem of LGBTIQ+ partners not being treated equally by the Coroner.”

“A major problem for our community is underfunded programs. The current government has prioritised LGBTIQ+ inclusion in schools, and addressing LGBTIQ+ mental health, but more funding is required to put these commitments into practice.”

Croome said Equality Tasmania will survey all parties and independents, and conduct candidate forums.

OIP Staff

