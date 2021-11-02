LGBTIQA+ Professionals set to gather at Market Grounds

Perth LGBTI Professionals is back this week with another event at Market Grounds in the city.

The regular event is an opportunity for local LGBTQIA+ folks and allies to get together and share the amazing work they do in a friendly, casual setting.

The group drawing in a large crowd of people from all different backgrounds and everyone is welcome.

Perth LGBTI Professionals is at Market Grounds from 5:30pm this Wednesday 3rd November.

