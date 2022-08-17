LGBTIQA+ rights group welcome WA anti-discrimination announcement

National and Western Australian LGBTIQA+ groups have welcomed the announcement by Western Australian Attorney General, John Quigley, that the government will amend the state’s Equal Opportunity Act, including to better protect LGBTIQA+ students and staff in religious schools.

The commitment follows the tabling of the Law Reform Commission of Western Australia’s final report into the state’s anti-discrimination laws, commissioned in 2019.

Anna Brown, CEO of Equality Australia, said the proposed reforms would allow Western Australians to enjoy “gold-standard” anti-discrimination laws.

“Regardless of where they live in Australia, every person deserves to live with dignity and respect, no matter who they are, whom they love or the sex characteristics they were born with”, Brown said in a statement to the media.

“Today the Law Reform Commission has delivered the Parliament of Western Australia a roadmap to ensure LGBTIQA+ West Australians are protected equally, by gold-standard anti-discrimination laws.

“We welcome the government’s statement that they accept the recommendations, and their commitment to implementing several of the recommendations, including acting to protect LGBTIQA+ students and staff from discrimination in religious schools and ensuring protections are extended to all trans and gender diverse people, as well as people born with variations of sex characteristics.”

The Law Reform Commission’s report adopts key recommendations from Equality Australia’s submission, endorsed by 14 WA-based and national LGBTIQA+ groups.

Misty Farqhuar, Convener of Rainbow Futures WA, welcomed the announcement, saying it was encouraging to see the government taking action.

“It is encouraging to see the McGowan government committing to plug the many gaps in protection for LGBTIQA+ people in Western Australia.

“Hopefully this will be the beginning of government action to address the unfinished business of ensuring equality for our communities.

“The government must now seize this opportunity to put WA back on the map as a state that respects the dignity and equality of all.

“We thank the Attorney General for his leadership and look forward to working with his office to ensure that the legislation responds to the needs of WA’s diverse LGBTIQA+ community and other groups impacted by discrimination and vilification.” Farquar said.

The Attorney General has also committed to amend the Equal Opportunity Act to provide antidiscrimination

protections for all trans, gender-diverse or non-binary people, regardless of whether they have updated their gender markers on official documentation.

Hunter Gurevich, Chair of TransFolkWA, welcomed the commitment, calling on the government to act separately to make it easier for trans and gender diverse Western Australians to access ID documents that reflect their gender.

“The trans and gender diverse community of Western Australia has waited over four years for our government to amend gender recognition laws, so that we can be recognised as who we are in a similar way to trans folk in almost every other state and territory.

“We are delighted with these commitments, and urge the government to immediately remove the cruel and unnecessary barriers that trans and gender diverse people in West Australian face in updating our birth certificates to reflect who we are”

Michelle McGrath, Western Australian intersex advocate welcomed the new discrimination protections for intersex people1 proposed by the WA Law Reform Commission.

“With the ACT and Victoria now committed to reforms protecting intersex people from harmful practices, I hope the WA Government will go further and ensure intersex people are also protected from unnecessary surgical and hormonal medical interventions that modify sex characteristics without their personal informed consent, unless necessary to avoid serious, urgent and irreparable harm to the concern person.

“It is disappointing and concerning that the Law Reform Commission proposes recommendations that discriminate in sport against intersex people aged over 12 years based on their sex characteristics. Several other states and territories do not allow discrimination against intersex people in sport, and WA should follow the same path.”

Equality Australia CEO Anna Brown added that the government must ensure all vulnerable groups are protected in the final legislation.

“We look forward to working with the McGowan government on the detail of the reform to ensure that the recommendations are implemented and more recent developments in other states and territories to protect other vulnerable groups are reflected in the final legislation.”

