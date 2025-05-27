LGBTQ Domestic Violence Awareness Day is a time for sharing and learning

May 28 marks LGBTQ+ Domestic Violence Awareness Day, an opportunity to highlight the needs of our communities when it comes to prevention and support.

First marked in Australia in 2020, the day aims to shine a light on family, partner and intimate violence in LGBTQIA+ relationships, and the need for tailored support services for survivors and training for those seeking to provide assistance.

The awareness day was founded by Queensland police officer Ben Bjarnesen, who is himself a a survivor of domestic violence. Speaking to OUTinPerth ahead of this year’s events Bjarnesen said while there had been a lot of progress over the last five year, much still remainined to be done.

“When we look at the the support system framework and support services, it runs off a very gendered model, which means that LGBTQ plus people can be left out of those supports.” Bjarnesen said.

“LGBTA people are left out of those conversations and just don’t get the early interventional support they need if they are experiencing violence.”

Bjarnesen also highlights that funding processes and government messaging are purely focused on supporting women.

“All of the messaging that we see through media, government campaigns, even websites for support services and things like that, it’s all very geared toward heterosexual female victims, which is an incredibly important conversation – but it’s not the only conversation.”

One area that people need more skills in how to start conversations about family and domestic violence, and The LGBTQ Domestic Violence Awareness Foundation that Bjarnesen set up will soon release a new E-Toolkit that gives guidance on not only how to have those challenging conversations, but also tools to help people realise if they themselves are in a controlling or abusive relationship.

“We’re just about to launch our new e-learning package, which is called See Hear Believe, for communities and workplaces. That gives you some really great tips on how to start those conversations in the workplace, with your family members, with your friends, and picking up on those signs of what abuse or unhealthy relationships might look like, and then knowing what to then do to take those next steps.” Bjarnesen said.

Encouraging more conversations so the topic is not a taboo is one of the foundations main goals.

“Having those discussions, making them natural and not a taboo subject, when we just go through our day-to-day lives, it’s about signaling to someone that you are a safe person to talk to and that you understand.”

The LGBTQ Domestic Violence Awareness Foundation does not receive any government funding to carry out their work, and corporate partners and supporters have funded the groups work, but Bjarnesen says government can play a big role beyond the funding realm, suggesting that all government funded programs should take into consideration the diversity of the Australian population, including initiatives specifically for LGBTQ people.

LGBTQ Domestic Violence Awareness Day in Western Australia

A wide range of prominent buildings in Perth are set to be lit up to draw attention to the day, this includes Council House, Trafalgar Bridge over Claisebrook Cove , Matagarup Bridge , Joondalup Drive Bridge Mount Street Bridge, Northbridge Tunnel and the Sky Ribbon at Perth Airport. Additionally the Interchange Bridge on the Great Northern Highway in Port Hedland will also be illuminated.

The LGBTQ Domestic Violence Awareness Foundation will also be holding an event at the Perth Football Club in Lathlain that everyone is invited to attend. Running from 5:30pm until 7:00 pm it’s an to learn more about the day, why it’s important, and most importantly, network with others and learn more about supporting those you care about.

WAAC will also be holding a webinar in collaboration with the Sussex Street Community Law Service and Living Proud.

The guest speakers include Dr Jack Farrugia (The Kids), Michael Cherry (Sussex Street Community Law Service), and Meaghan Holden (CEO, Living Proud), who will be presenting research on intimate partner violence (IPV), legal support for individuals affected by IPV/FDV, and the introduction of the Pride in Respect community awareness campaign. It is also on at 5:30pm until 7:00pm and tickets can be booked online.