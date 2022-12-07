LGBTQIA+ Christians celebrated love and faith this Pride season

Five LGBTIQA+ Christians shared their experiences of navigating their faith and sexuality and gender identity in a unique Perth PrideFEST event on Saturday 19 November at Perron Place in Victoria Park.

Queer Christian Stories was a discussion panel run by Acceptance Perth LGBTQ+ Catholics. The discussion panel featured five practicing Christians who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and non-binary.

Each speaker represented a different queer Christian group in Perth. The event showcased stories that are rarely told, highlighting that it is possible to be a happy queer person of faith.

Angela Han, the Coordinator of Acceptance Perth, said that the event sought to create acceptance and a safe space for LGBTIQA+ Christians and allies.

“The anti-LGBT rhetoric from political and conservative religious leaders causes severe stress for LGBTIQA+ individuals and their supporters,” Han said.

“The response that we have had from our attendees is that they felt a sense of hope that there are other queer Christians just like them.”

“In the post-event feedback that we received, many told us that they did not so many queer Christian groups existed. It is important to see yourself represented which is why we have found five practicing LGBT Christians to speak.”

“It sends a message that you are not alone and there are other people out there who have a similar experience.

“It’s also important for people to know that God loves you for who you are. Acceptance Perth as well as all our speakers want to help queer Christians find a sense of hope, inner-peace, and belonging.”

Find more information about Acceptance Perth on our Community Listings page.

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.