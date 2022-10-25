Liam Gobbert is the new Deputy Lord Mayor of Perth

News | Filed under Local Posted by admin

Liam Gobbert is the new Deputy Lord Mayor of the City of Perth

At an Ordinary Council Meeting, this evening, Councillor Gobbert was elected by his fellow councillors to the position of Deputy.

Councillors agreed in 2021 that the office of the Deputy Lord Mayor would be filled by a Councillor for 12 months only, following which a new Deputy Lord Mayor would be elected.

Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas congratulated the Deputy Lord Mayor on his election.

“I am looking forward to another year working alongside my fellow Councillors, with our CEO and Administration to continue to build upon all the amazing work the City of Perth has achieved over the past two years,” he said.

“As a Council, we are committed to making our City of Light shine, a place where people want to live, work and play. We’re heading into an exciting season for the City and we’re full of energy and enthusiasm to get the job done.”

Councillor Gobbert has been a vocal supporter of the LGBTIQA+ communities since he was elected to council

The Lord Mayor extended his gratitude to Councillor Di Bain who had served as Deputy Lord Mayor for the past 12 months.

“On behalf of my fellow councillors, I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Cr Bain for her contribution as Deputy Lord Mayor over the last 12 months.”

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.