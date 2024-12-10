Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Liberal leader Libby Mettam denies she’s avoiding Thomas Brough

News

Liberal leader Libby Mettam has denied suggestions that she’s avoiding visiting the Albany region because she doesn’t want to be seen campaigning alongside local candidate Dr Thomas Brough.

The Albany Advertiser has reported that Mettam has responded to comments from Housing Minister John Carey, who suggested that Mettam was avoiding the Albany region because of the party’s candidate Thomas Brough.

- Advertisement -

Earlier this year Brough, who is a City of Albany councillor, made public comments suggesting that LGBTIQA+ communities might embrace “Minor attracted people”.

He has also been closely aligned with local lobby group Keeping Children Safe Albany who have campaigned against library books with sexual content, twerking workshops and role-playing games.

Libby Mettam and Thomas Brough (Digital Composition).

Local member Rebecca Stephens also noted that Mettam has not made any recent visits to the region.

“I welcome her to Albany, but I think if she was serious about the community of Albany and making sure that we have proper investments for the future, I would have hoped that if I was that candidate, she would have been here more frequently,” she said.

Both Carey and Brough said recent threats allegedly directed at Brough from a member of the public were unacceptable but argued that he is also responsible for his public statements.

Mettam told the paper that she would be visiting the town before the end of the year and fully endorsed Dr Brough as the Liberal candidate.

“I will be visiting Albany to campaign with Tom before the end of the year,” she said.

“As a local emergency doctor, volunteer firefighter, army reservist, councillor, father and farmer, Tom is an outstanding candidate, and I look forward to him replacing an incompetent MP.” Mettam told the paper.

Earlier this year the Liberal party said Brough’s statement did not reflect party views and Mettam labeled his comments as “bizarre”.

Latest

Culture

Tina Arena announces 2025 Australian tour will begin in Perth

0
Tickets go on sale later this week!
News

Two teenagers arrested over alleged assaults in Ruddle Street Mall

0
They will appear in court in January.
News

Shock announcement: Paul Fletcher quits politics

0
After 15 years in federal parliament Paul Fletcher is moving on.
News

Judgement to be handed down in Deeming vs Pesutto case

0
The judge hearing the case will make a ruling on Thursday morning.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Tina Arena announces 2025 Australian tour will begin in Perth

0
Tickets go on sale later this week!
News

Two teenagers arrested over alleged assaults in Ruddle Street Mall

0
They will appear in court in January.
News

Shock announcement: Paul Fletcher quits politics

0
After 15 years in federal parliament Paul Fletcher is moving on.
News

Judgement to be handed down in Deeming vs Pesutto case

0
The judge hearing the case will make a ruling on Thursday morning.
History

On This Gay Day | Choreographer Hermes Pan was born in 1909

0
He won an Academy Award and an Emmy for his film and television work.
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

Tina Arena announces 2025 Australian tour will begin in Perth

OUTinPerth -
Tickets go on sale later this week!
Read more

Two teenagers arrested over alleged assaults in Ruddle Street Mall

Graeme Watson -
They will appear in court in January.
Read more

Shock announcement: Paul Fletcher quits politics

Graeme Watson -
After 15 years in federal parliament Paul Fletcher is moving on.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture