Liberal leader Libby Mettam denies she’s avoiding Thomas Brough

Liberal leader Libby Mettam has denied suggestions that she’s avoiding visiting the Albany region because she doesn’t want to be seen campaigning alongside local candidate Dr Thomas Brough.

The Albany Advertiser has reported that Mettam has responded to comments from Housing Minister John Carey, who suggested that Mettam was avoiding the Albany region because of the party’s candidate Thomas Brough.

Earlier this year Brough, who is a City of Albany councillor, made public comments suggesting that LGBTIQA+ communities might embrace “Minor attracted people”.

He has also been closely aligned with local lobby group Keeping Children Safe Albany who have campaigned against library books with sexual content, twerking workshops and role-playing games.

Libby Mettam and Thomas Brough (Digital Composition).

Local member Rebecca Stephens also noted that Mettam has not made any recent visits to the region.

“I welcome her to Albany, but I think if she was serious about the community of Albany and making sure that we have proper investments for the future, I would have hoped that if I was that candidate, she would have been here more frequently,” she said.

Both Carey and Brough said recent threats allegedly directed at Brough from a member of the public were unacceptable but argued that he is also responsible for his public statements.

Mettam told the paper that she would be visiting the town before the end of the year and fully endorsed Dr Brough as the Liberal candidate.

“I will be visiting Albany to campaign with Tom before the end of the year,” she said.

“As a local emergency doctor, volunteer firefighter, army reservist, councillor, father and farmer, Tom is an outstanding candidate, and I look forward to him replacing an incompetent MP.” Mettam told the paper.

Earlier this year the Liberal party said Brough’s statement did not reflect party views and Mettam labeled his comments as “bizarre”.