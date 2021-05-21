Lil Nas X shares video for new tune ‘Sun Goes Down’

Lil Nas X has shared his newest video, it’s for the tune Sun Goes Down.

Unlike his previous clip that saw him lap dancing for Beelzebub, this new clip is probably not going to generate a mountain of controversy but it has some really sweet themes about self-acceptance and battling heteronormativity.

We see Lil Nas X visiting his teenage self, working in a fast food outlet, and getting ready for his high school prom. At the same time we see the younger version of the rap star confronting his sexuality and reconciling his religious beliefs.

There’s no release date yet for his upcoming album Montero, but it’s expected to be released soon.

Take a look at the clip.

OIP Staff

