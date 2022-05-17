Lithuania’s Monika Lui covers Eurovision winning song ‘Stefania’

Monika Lui, who was Lithuania’s entrant in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, has shown her support for the winners Ukraine by releasing an English language cover of their song Stefania.

Lui teamed up with the azz and rap singer Daiva Starinskaitė and the musicians of the Lithuanian National Opera and Ballet Theatre have presented their own version of the song Stefania. The rap part of the song was recreated to express solidarity with the people of war-torn Ukraine.

Take a look at the new take on the winning song.

Kalush Orchestra won the competition on Sunday morning, the band from the war-torn nation were tipped to be the winner, and the public vote for the band broke all the records in Eurovision’s 66 year history.

Ukraine scored a total of 631 votes, a combination of points from the industry judging panels of each county and the pubic vote which made up 439 points in the final score.

The song was written about one of the band member’s mother, and features a lullaby at the end of each verse. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine the song took on an increased meaning with parallels of motherhood and motherland, and a cultural history of mothers singing lullabies to their sons before they head to war.

It’s the first time a song with rap lyrics has won the competition.

Monika Lui came in 14th place with her song Sentimentai, a retro-cabaret number that showcased her smooth vocals. In Lithuania Lui has appeared as a judge on their version of The Masked Singer and also served as a coach on The Voice Lithuania.

