Log on to watch ‘disobedience rules’ at the Bleach Festival

Western Australian art group pvi collective will be sharing their new work disobedience rules at the Bleach Festival on the Gold Coast.

The work has been created and delivered entirely online, meaning anyone can log in and watch the action. disobedience rules is a live-action board game with a social agenda.

Quick response rounds test players activist tendencies, and scenario-based questions result in dissenting dance moves and public interventions. It’s irreverent, mischievous and looking for disobedience in all the right places.

The game show will be be screening live on the screens at the Bleach Club, or from the comfort of your own home you can also log on to the online virtual event, that will go live at 5pm (AEST) on 18th November.

Facing off against each other for the quick thinking challenge, which has been dubbed the “beer o’clock” edition, will be comedians Zoe Coombs Marr and Joel Bray, artist Jamie Lewis, and OUTinPerth editor Graeme Watson.

Which of the four trouble-makers will score the most points and excel at creative civil disobedience?

Head to the Bleach Festival site to log on to Disobedience Rules.

OIP Staff

Declaration: Graeme Watson was formerly the propaganda overlord at pvi collective.

