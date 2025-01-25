Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Long lost Tina Turner song heard for the first time

Culture

Listen to a never-heard-before Tina Turner tune.

In 1984 Tina Turner made a spectacular career-comeback when she released her Private Dancer album which put her back on top of the charts.

When a special 40th anniversary version of the album comes out in March it’ll include the previously unreleased tune Hot For You Baby which was recently found in the record company’s vaults.

For her comeback album Turner was guided by her Australian manager Roger Davies, and this tune came from the legendary Australian songwriting team of Harry Vanda and George Young.

Vanda and Young were members of the Australian 60’s band The Easybeats who created the rock hits Friday on My Mind and Good Times.

The pair met as teenagers at teenagers at the Villawood Immigration Centre in the early 1960s. George Young’s younger brothers Malcolm and Angus would go on to form AC/DC, while Vanda and Young produced their early albums.

In the 1970s the duo moved into producing and songwriting. John Paul Young’s big hits Love is in the Air and Yesterday’s Hero were both Vanda and Young compositions. Cheetah’s Spend the Night was another big bit they penned, as was Mark Williams energetic Show No Mercy.

When it came time to put together the track listing for Private Dancer the tune didn’t make the cut, and it wasn’t used as a b-side for a single either, it’s stayed in the vaults for over four decades.

The new version of the album will include the tune alongside dub mixes and instrumentals, plus all the b-sides, and extended versions.

The singer passed away in 2023, but her music lives on through the musical about her life, and a huge catalogue of songs she recorded.

The new version of the album will be out 21st March 2025.

