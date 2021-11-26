LOVE IS STUPID: Art & performance collide for queer fundraiser



A special event is promising a night of weird and wonderful fun, bringing artists together for a queer fundraising event this evening.

LOVE IS STUPID (and all we have) is a showcase of visual and performance art, taking over The Corner Gallery in Subiaco this Friday 26th November.

The exhibition will feature works from practicing artists Amy Lefleur, Mary Jane Midland, Tim Eko and Mickey Love.

And there’s plenty more to titilate your senses, with performances from musicians, burlesque stars and drag artists including ELEVEN AM, Gigi Love, I’M FRESH MEAT, Miss Monroeroe, Liberty Genre, Danisa Snake, TINY SOUL, Lotta L’amour and THE GARBAGE PATCH.

The event is offering pay-what-you-want for entry, with proceeds going to charities TransFolk of WA, Turning Point and ICEA Foundation.

LOVE IS STUPID (and all we have) is taking over The Corner Gallery from 7pm tonight, Friday 26th November. For more info, head to Facebook.

OIP Staff

