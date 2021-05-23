‘Love, Victor’ returns for a second season – check out the trailer

Television series Love, Victor will be returning for its second season on 11th June and the trailer for the upcoming series has just been released.

The new series picks up exactly where the first series ended, with Victor telling his family that he’s gay, and Benji is his new boyfriend.

The show, which is a spin-off from the popular movie Love, Simon can be seen in Australia on streaming service Disney Plus Star.

In the second series trailer we get glimpses of Victor’s parents reacting to his announcement about his sexuality, Plus Victor and Benji decide whether or not they’ll be out at school, and the couple also discuss approaching having sex.

Take a look at your first glimpse of the new series of Love, Victor.

