Lucy Durack teams up with Rob Mills and Bert LaBonté

Australia’s leading lady of stage, Lucy Durack is an unashamed fan of rom-coms and their soundtracks that tug at your heartstrings, and now with best mates Rob Mills and Bert LaBonté, Lucy is planning a concert to celebrate these delightful ballads.

Their new concert tour is titled Lucy Durack’s ROM-COMCERT, and this romantic musical extravaganza will tour Australia in November, starting off with a show in Perth.

Filled with standards like Come Away With Me, which was featured in the film Maid In Manhattan, Makin Whoopie from Sleepless In Seattle, (I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life from Dirty Dancing, Love Is All Around from Four Weddings and a Funeral and the immortal My Heart Will Go On from Titanic, the show promises to be a concert like no other – a night of unapologetic romance.

“I watched Sleepless in Seattle at the movies as a 10-year-old with my aunt and uncle and have been in love with rom coms ever since.” Durack said of her undying love for romantic comedies.

“I soon discovered that a rom-com is nothing without it’s sound track. I fell in love with listening to that soundtrack as well as countless others from When Harry Met Sally to You’ve Got Mail to My Best Friend’s Wedding on a loop, allowing myself to dream up my own romantic stories using these songs as a sort of musical filter.”

“I adore the marriage of a beautiful and funny love story combined with a well-crafted soundtrack, and how together they can make you feel uplifted, full of hope and able to see the good in the world again. I’m looking forward to celebrating that in our Rom-Comcert with two of the cheekiest, funniest, loveliest leading men I could dream of.”

One of Australia’s leading ladies of stage and screen with a list of major roles to her credit, Lucy Durack shot to stardom as Glinda the Good Witch in the original Australian cast of Wicked. She has gone on to star in other musicals like Legally Blonde, The Wizard of Oz, Mamma Mia! and Shrek, and plays such as Private Lives and most recently Touching The Void for Melbourne Theatre Company.

Her television roles include Australia’s Got Talent as one of the judging panel, and the series Sisters, Doctor Doctor, The Letdown, How To Stay Married and Upper Middle Bogan.

Rob Mills proved his musical theatre abilities when he starred opposite Lucy as Fiyero on the original Australian cast of Wicked, and has gone on to perform in Grease, Ghost the Musical and Jesus Christ Superstar. He has just been cast as Corny Collins in the Melbourne production of Hairspray.

Bert LaBonté has appeared in the musicals The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Dream Lover: The Bobby Darin Musical, The Book of Mormon and An Officer and a Gentleman, for which he won a Helpmann and a Sydney Theatre Award.

The tour will open in Perth on Sunday 13th November, before heading to Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney, Canberra, Gold Coast, Newcastle, Melbourne, Albury, and Bendigo.

Tickets for the concert tour go on sale at 1pm, Thursday June 9. For complete tour and ticket information, visit livenation.com.au.

OIP Staff, Image: Abbie Davis

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.