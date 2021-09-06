Lupa J drops new tune ‘Party Trick’

Since the birth of their Lupa J project, Imogen Jones – producer, singer-songwriter and DJ – has been using their prolific songwriting to explore themes of identity, sexuality, and the complex experiences that accompany coming of age.

Following on from the success of recent single Saviour which got a lot of attention on triple J, Party Trick is the next instalment in the musician’s journey.

“Party Trick is the next release from an album I’m in the process of putting together. This album digs even deeper into themes I contemplated on my last album: what it means to truly understand, love and protect your identity, needs and desires; and the struggle to not lose sight of yourself while looking for love.” Lupa J said of the new song.

Take a listen to Party Trick.

