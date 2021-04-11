Lyle Shelton to replace retiring Fred Nile in New South Wales parliament

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Reverend Fred Nile, the leader of the Christian Democrats, has announced he’ll be retiring from the New South Wales parliament after forty years, and he’s nominating Lyle Shelton to be his replacement.

Shelton, the former head of the Australian Christian Lobby and leader of the No campaign against marriage equality, previously unsuccessfully ran for a spot in the federal parliament as part of Cory Bernardi’s Australian Conservatives.

“It has been the privilege of my life to represent Christ’s values in the NSW Parliament on behalf of the Citizens of this great State.” Reverend Nile said in a statement.

“I am delighted to be recommending Lyle Shelton as my successor and I am confident this news will be received with great enthusiasm by our Members.

“The need for unashamedly Christian voices in public life has only increased in recent years and I can think of no one better than Mr Shelton to carry this forward,” Reverend Nile said.

Shelton, who currently lives in Queensland, said he was honoured to be put forward as Nile’s successor.

“I am honoured that Rev Nile and the CDP State Board have recommended that I succeed him in the NSW Parliament and lead the party into the future. I look forward to seeking the support of the party’s State Council. There has never been a greater need for Christian ethics and principles in our parliaments.”

Fred Nile founded the political party in 1977 and first entered the NSW parliament in 1981. He has been a staunch opponent of LGBTIQ+ rights throughout his political career. At the last NSW state election the party lost one of it’s two seats in the NSW upper house, leaving Nile as it’s sole representative. His party has been plagued by in-fighting in recent years, and there are currently multiple lawsuits between members over attempted takeover bids.

Post retirement Nile will remain active in the party serving as Immediate Past President of the Party, and will retain his position as Chairman of the Board and Editor of the party newspaper, Family World News and online e-newsletter Salt and Light.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.