Macaulay Culkin joins veterans for ‘American Horror Story’ season 10

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin is set to join the cast of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story, revealed in a surprise announcement today.

The long-running horror anthology from Murphy has built a reputation on its ever-changing theme and cast, and after a decade of screams almost all of the series’ fan favourites are set to return.

Announced in a short Instagram video set to gay country star Orville Peck’s Dead Of Night, season 10’s cast is set to include series vets Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

Paulson and Peters had been the only two cast members to appear in every season of the anthology, until they both bowed out of season 9’s 80s slasher themed camping trip.

One veteran is notably absent from the list; perennial on-screen matriarch Jessica Lange. Lange has been a frequent collaborator with Murphy, appearing in most seasons of AHS, as well as his high-camp drama Feud, and most recent Netflix outing The Politician.

Murphy is also known for dropping clues about each season’s mysterious theme… could the beach hint at where season 10 might be heading? Or perhaps there’s something hidden in Orville Peck’s lyrics…

Season 10 of American Horror Story will haunt our screens in 2020.

View this post on Instagram #AHSSeason10 A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Feb 26, 2020 at 7:50am PST

OIP Staff