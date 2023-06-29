Madonna postpones world tour after stay in intensive care unit

Madonna has postponed the start of her upcoming world tour with the shock announcement that she’s just spent time in an intensive care unit after falling ill.

Her manager Guy Oseary said the singer’s health is improving but she remains under medical care.

The singer was taken to hospital due to a serious bacterial infection. The illness was described as being “serious” and led to “a several day stay in the ICU”. Her representatives say she is expected to make a full recovery.

The singer’s Celebration World Tour was expected to begin in Canada next month with 84 dates to follow across the northern hemisphere. The tour marks Madonna’s 40 years in the music industry.

OIP Staff

