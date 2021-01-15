Magician Siegfried Fischbacher of ‘Siegfried and Roy’ fame dies aged 81

Siegfried Fischbacher (pictured left), the German magician and entertainer, who found fame alongside his partner Roy Horn, has died aged 81.

Fischbacher passed away after battling pancreatic cancer. Roy Horn died last year from complications cause by COVID-19 aged 75.

Siegfried and Roy were longstanding Las Vegas entertainers who were known for including white tigers and other animals in their act. They first worked in Las Vegas in 1967, and in 1990 began a run at the Mirage Hotel that lasted nearly 14 years. Horn’s performing career came to a sudden end when he was attached on stage by one of the duo’s tigers.

The pair met working on a cruise ship and soon after they established a cabaret act. After finding early success in Europe they were approached to perform in the USA. Seigfried and Roy were romantically involved early in their career but their professional partnership and close friendship lasted much longer.

