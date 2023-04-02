Maitland Schnaars announced as the new Artistic Director at Yirra Yaakin

Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company have announced the appointment of Maitland Schnaars as the company’s new Artistic Director.

Maitland is one of Western Australia’s leading Indigenous contemporary theatre artists. He graduated from WAAPA (Aboriginal Theatre and Acting for Camera) and went on to study a BA in Contemporary Performance at Edith Cowan University.

“I am proud and honoured to be given the opportunity to lead what I consider is one of the most culturally and artistically significant companies in Australia, to be able to not just continue but hopefully add to the legacy left by some of the most amazing First Nation Artists to have come from Western Australia.” Schnaars said.

Schnaars co-founded the international theatre company Corazon de Vaca and has performed in and co-created a number of their productions, both in Spain and Australia. He has worked with many theatre companies in Perth, as well as performed in many productions for Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company

Panawathi Girl, Dating Black, Hecate, Conversations with the Dead and King Hit are among the Yirra Yaakin productions he’s previously been a part of. He’s also worked with Black Swan State Theatre Company, Queensland Theatre Company, Bell Shakespeare and Griffin Theatre.

In 2021 Schnaars delivered an acclaimed performance in the Black Swan production York.

Maitland continues to work with artists from various backgrounds such as dance, multimedia and music. He is also a member of Wadumbah Noongar Dance Group and in 2017 he won a Performing Arts WA Best Actor award for his role in Hobo.

Ellery Blackman, the Chair of Yirra Yaakin, said the company was thrilled with the appointment and is looking forward to the next exciting phase of their 30+ year journey.

Maitland Schnaars commences in the role on the 1st of May 2023. He takes over from Eva Grace Mullaley who has held the Artistic Director role since 2019.

