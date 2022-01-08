Make some time to build your mental health skills in 2022

The Western Australian Association for Mental Health (WAAAMH) has just released their line-up of training programs for the first half of 2022.

The expectation this year is a person’s wellbeing will continue to be a key priority as a result of the impacts of COVID in the community over the last two years. WAAMH has responded to the increased community interest and growing demand for additional mental health training with more opportunities available in the 2022 calendar.

The calendar will feature some new courses, along with several of WAAMH’s most popular courses, providing evidence-based and relevant training solutions that help develop the skills and capacity of the mental health sector and wider community.

Take a look at what’s on offer.

Mental Health First Aid Refresher

2nd February 2022

Safe Professional Boundaires

3rd February 2022

De-escalation Skills

9th February 2022

Everyday Counselling Skills

10th February 2022

Meditation and Wellbeing

21st February 2022

Trauma Informed Practice

25th February 2022

Interactive Learning Sessions in February

WAAMH’s online Interactive Learning Stream is an engaging and accessible alternative to face-to-face training and the offer for 2022 continues to grow.

Book in now for an Interactive Learning Session, hosted on the Zoom platform which can be accessed from anywhere in Australia.

Recovery and Recovery Plans

7th & 8th February 2022

Trauma Informed Practice

9th & 10th February 2022

Grief and Loss

14th & 15th February 2022

Safe and Professional Boundaries

16th & 17th February 2022

De-escalation Skills

22nd & 23rd February 2022

Positive Psychology Tools

24th & 25th February 2022

