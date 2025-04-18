Making Rainbow Families Seminar returns in May

Rainbow Families Australia has announced the return of its eighth annual Making Rainbow Families Seminar on Saturday May 24 in Sydney and livestreamed.

A growing number of pathways to parenthood has seen more and more LGBTQ+ creating families, and an increase in those exploring their options.

“Starting a family can be confusing and overwhelming, and there’s a lot to navigate,” Ashley Scott, Executive Officer of Rainbow Families, said. “This seminar brings together experts from across the country to help make sense of it all, and to show our community that the dream of having a family is absolutely possible.”

The seminar is the only one of its kind and has become a trusted space where LGBTQ+ people can

learn, ask questions and connect with others on the journey to parenthood. It brings together

professionals, experienced parents, and community members from across the country, offering

helpful, clear information on everything from legal rights to fertility, surrogacy, adoption, and more.

The event is taking place on Saturday 24th May from 9am to 5pm at the Sydney Mechanics’ School of Arts at 280 Pitt Street in Sydney. Livestream access is also available

Topics covered during the seminar include psychologists speaking about deciding if you’re ready to become a parent, IVF, donor conception and assisted reproduction, surrogacy pathways in Australia and overseas and fostering and adoption.

There will also be discussion about the legal considerations for LGBTQ+ parents, a youth panel featuring people raised in rainbow families, and attendees will also hear from a range of LGBTQ+ parents and families and have the chance to connect with others thinking about their own journey.

Rainbow Families is a not-for-profit charity, providing a network of support to children and families within the LGBTQ+ community. We work on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community, providing research, education and information to address discrimination and disadvantage, raise awareness, and promote acceptance for LGBTQ+ families.

Book for the seminar and find out more about Rainbow Families.