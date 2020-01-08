Marc Almond releases the grandiose ‘Slow Burn Love’

British singer Marc Almond has released a second single from his forthcoming album Chaos and a Dancing Star.

Unlike the album’s first offering Lord of Misrule, which sounded like a medieval feast performance, this new song is filled with the luscious arrangements Almond’s solo work is famed for.

For his new album Almond has reportedly been continuing his collaboration with songwriter Christopher Braide. The pair also collaborated on Almond’s 2017 record Shadows and Reflections and his 2015 record The Velvet Trail. Braide is regular collaborator with Sia and has written songs for Britney Spears, Emma Bunton, Kylie Minogue and Victoria Beckham.

Chaos and a Dancing Star will be Almond’s 26th solo work, he also made five albums as the vocalist of Soft Cell and two as Marc and the Mambas. The new record will be released in January.

OIP Staff