Marc Andrews goes deeper & deeper in ‘Madonna: Song by Song’

Author Marc Andrews and superfan argues that in a career full of blond ambition where controversy has consistently swirled around her, the music of Madonna has often been overshadowed, if not sorely overlooked.

Across fourteen albums, soundtracks and numerous greatest hits collections, the former Smash Hits writer and Madonna biographer explores the work of the undisputed Queen of Pop has released over eighty singles spanning five decades.

In this book, every released track from her back catalogue is examined in detail with new insights, revelations and information.

Her role as Queen of Clubs is also duly acknowledged, making note of the remixes that have helped her rule the dance floor after her first release in 1982, Everybody, got her into the groove.

From Like a Virgin, Like a Prayer and Ray of Light, from soundtrack work for Dick Tracy and Evita, to collaborations with superstars Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and Dua Lipa, this is a must read for any fan of the artist also known as Madame X.

Madonna: Song by Song reclaims her stature as not just one of the greatest pop artists ever, but as songwriter/producer of some of the biggest selling and most memorable songs of all time.

Madonna: Song by Song is due for release March 17.

